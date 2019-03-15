Okay, so it seems like Meghan Markle may not be the person she seems to be. At least according to one Royal expert.

Meghan Markle is a "pretty difficult" person to work with and it is clear she makes Prince Harry feel "glum and miserable", royal expert James Morrow has claimed.

Meghan Markle has been under a lot of media scrutiny, which is expected but she has also had to undergo a lot of judgment from royal experts as well as fans. Apparently, Meghan Markle is a "pretty difficult character to deal with" and "not all that easy to work for", the royal commentator said after the fourth member of the Duchess of Sussex's team resigned this month after joining only last year. Speaking to Sky News Australia, Mr Morrow said: "I think it is a particularly tough gig for a princess like Meghan Markle who is in fact actually fairly notorious – something of a princess in a non-royal sense of the word. Her politics are very left wing. She is always on about this cause or the other.

"You know what? Every time Harry is with her he always just looks very glum and miserable. However, every time you see a picture of them off with the lads and doing something else it is all smiles and laughter."

"So, I think she is a pretty difficult character to deal with and I think that yes sure it is hard working for the royals but it would be hard working for a government ministry or working in any sort of roles."

The reason for Prince Harry's glumness could very well be the burden of his Royal duties and the media and experts not leaving his wife alone, but hey what do we know. We wish the Royal couple well.