Being a Prince in the modern age still has it's a unique set of challenges. But honour and chivalry never fade away, especially when it comes to protecting their spouse. At least that's what Prince William's promise to Kate Middleton's father tells us.

Apparently, Prince William made a promise to Kate Middleton's father before asking for her hand in marriage and he has kept it since their spectacular 2011 royal wedding, in a move that experts claim was inspired by the experiences of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Apparently, In 2007, with rumours of an imminent engagement to Prince William reaching fever pitch, Kate Middleton was greeted by more than 50 paparazzi and television cameramen who followed her to her car as she left her flat in Chelsea, London. The scenes prompted Prince William to express his concern at the ongoing "harassment" of his then girlfriend, saying he wanted "more than anything" for her to be left alone, according to a 2007 article by the Evening Standard.

As Kate was not a member of the Royal Family at the time, she was not entitled to police protection. However, the Diana comparisons were obvious and inevitable.

The Daily Mail's Richard Kay recalled: "Diana was thrown to the dogs. As Charles' girlfriend, she had to completely fend for herself.

"Everyday mobs of photographers were outside her house photographing her.

"They [the Royal Family] weren't going to allow that situation to happen again.

"William's privacy lawyers were employed and it was made perfectly clear that they would not tolerate Kate Middleton being harassed in the way she had been."

According to royal biographer Penny Junor, "William made a promise to Michael Middleton, the Duchess' father when he first started dating Kate".

Ms. Junor claims the Duke said to Mr. Middleton: "I will protect her."

Now, we have to say, if that isn't something an honorable and chivalrous Prince would say, we don't know what is. You might have to step up your game Prince Harry.