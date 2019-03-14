Prince William was forced to bow down to Royal tradition when it came to his wedding. Even if he didn't want to?

Apparently, Prince William "did not really want" one aspect of his wedding day to Kate Middleton but was informed "from on high that it was required", a veteran royal reporter claims.

It is known that Kate Middleton and Prince William married in April 2011. Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's memorable day was watched by billions around the world and many remember Kate's stunning wedding gown and William's dashing military dress uniform. However, veteran royal reporter Jennie Bond revealed that William actually did not want to wear his military uniform for his wedding day.

Ms Bond, who was royal correspondent for the BBC for 14 years from 1989 to 2003, spoke to podcast "Pod Save the Queen."

She said in a podcast that aired in March 2018: "It is a tradition – obviously the Duke of Edinburgh married in his naval uniform and Prince Charles in his, the first time around anyway.

"And William in his, [although] I don't think William really wanted to wear a military uniform."

Ms Bond explained: "I think a note came down from on high that it was required, and that's what he did wear."

Reportedly many expected him to choose a Royal Air Force uniform for his big day, as he served with the RAF from 2009 to 2013 but apparently on the day, Prince William wore his scarlet Army uniform as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

Well we have to say that wearing a military uniform for a wedding is not much of a sacrifice for a Prince to make.