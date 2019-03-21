It seems that being a royal might finally be getting to Meghan Markle and by extension to Prince Harry.

According to royal commentator Angela Mollard, it seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not have the same "safe and secure" relationship as Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. Speaking on the New Ideas' Royals podcast, Ms. Mollard said: "We don't know what is going to happen with the Meghan and Harry's marriage. There is tremendous pressure on them. I think with Kate and William and the nature of Kate and the person she is, she is devoted to her family.

"They had a lot of time together before they married. We know that is a great determinate of a successful relationship."

"I think they have quite a different relationship. They seem safe and secure."

Well we have to agree that getting to know someone before marrying them is ideal and having known them for a while before getting married is the responsible thing to do. But Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did get to know each other before they got married, admittedly not for as long as Kate Middleton and Prince William knew each other but the couple Sussex does seem to be in love.

Ms. Mollard went on to say: "I don't necessarily think that that is the case with Meghan and Harry. I am not saying that they would naturally split."

"But I think it's really important to manage things cautiously. That's not to say Meghan can't work independently and that she cannot use her multiple talents."

"She is a tremendous public speaker and she genuinely has a humanitarian heart. She will do enormous good."

"But it is fine to be under the umbrella of the Royal Family."

It seems like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have to work a little harder to prove that they are indeed secure in their relationship. We wish them well.