Nick Jonas' family loves Priyanka Chopra, especially after they bonded with her over Nick's cousin's wedding. And now, it seems like Priyanka wants her family to love him equally much. This explains her trip to Mumbai over the weekend with her new-found love.

Several reports suggested that the Quantico star brought her new special someone to Mumbai hoping to introduce him to her mother, Madhu, family and friends. Now, SpotboyE reports that Priyanka is flying out of Mumbai on a secret vacation with Nick by her side. The destination: Goa.

The beach and party capital of the country doubles up as family vacation spot for Priyanka when she's in the country. The actress spends time catching up with her family on the shores of Goa. So taking Nick to the state hints that she might be serious about the relationship.

DNA reports that Priyanka was spotted leaving from Mumbai along with the 25-year-old singer and the couple was not alone. The 35-year-old actress had her brother Siddharth and cousin sister Parineeti Chopra. The group flew out on a private jet. It is believed that Priyanka and Nick will be spending three days in Goa.

Over the rainy weekend, several stars, including Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt participated in Priyanka's house-warming party and met the American singer. They were also seen on a dinner date with Madhu by their side.

On the same night, Nick confirmed his relationship on Instagram with an intimate video featuring the actress strolling in the rain. He captioned the video "Her" along with the heart-eyed emoji.

Soon after, Madhu revealed her thoughts on Nick confessing that she hadn't found the chance to sit down and talk to him.

"We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn't get the time to know him that well. I've met him for the first time, so it's too early to form an opinion," she told DNA.