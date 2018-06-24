Priyanka Chopra invited her singer boyfriend Nick Jonas to India hoping to introduce him to his mother. The couple were recently spotting on a dinner date with Madhu Chopra and her reaction to the international artist and Quantico actress's relationship is not quite what you would expect.

Fans were hoping that Madhu Chopra would have fallen in love with the 25-year-old, much like millions of his fans. However, she recently confessed her thoughts about Nick and it looks like Priyanka should make some time out for the two to bond.

"We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn't get the time to know him that well. I've met him for the first time, so it's too early to form an opinion," Madhu told DNA.

The actress flew down with her new-found love on Friday and headed to her Juhu house in Mumbai. Hours after they touched down, the singer posted an intimate video of Priyanka strolling her huge balcony under the rains.

Nick reportedly not only met Madhu, he was also introduced to several Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Mushtaq Sheikh. A house-warming party was organised for her lavish new sea-facing apartment, Bollywood Life reports, where the stars met up.

Priyanka was supposed to join Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, and many others in Bangkok to participate at the IIFA Awards 2018. However, she took a rain-check and chose to stay back home and host Nick and other Bollywood celebs that skipped the IIFA this year.

India Today reports that Priyanka is planning on a quick getaway to Goa with Nick before he flies back to the US. She has planned a three-day holiday with the star.