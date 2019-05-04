Priyanka Chopra's mother says Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar mutually called off wedding

Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra has confirmed that her son Siddharth Chopra's wedding has been called off. Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar were to get married in April 2019, and Priyanka Chopra was in India for the same. But the wedding never took place, and the bride-to-be's medical emergency was thought to be the reason for the postponement.

There was huge speculation since the past three days over the wedding and whether it had been cancelled. Dr Chopra has confirmed to Pinkvilla that Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar have mutually called off their wedding. With this confirmation, all rumours have been put to rest. However, there is no official statement from the Chopras for the media.

"Blessing of the family at Siddharth's n Ishita's Roka....", says one of the photos on the Instagram of Dr Chopra in Febraury 2019. Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were in Delhi for the roka of Siddharth and Ishita on February 27 this year.

Priyanka Chopra had posted on Instagram after the roka ceremony, "So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together...I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar@siddharthchopra89 ❤️". But the actress has been quiet about her brother's wedding being cancelled, for the second time.

We reported that Ishita Kumar had deleted all the pictures of Siddharth and her from her Instagram, after which she deleted her entire account from the social networking application. Before that, Priyanka Chopra and Siddharth Chopra had unfollowed Ishita Kumar on Instagram.

Ishita Kumar had posted a picture from the hospital after her surgery, saying, "Recovering from surgery. Very painful but glad it's over." Ishita later posted another picture of hers at a resto-bar, with the caption, Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings."

Ishita Kumar had got a lot of positive comments on her last post, and questions from concerned people about her wedding being called off.

In 2014, Siddharth Chopra was engaged to girlfriend Kanika Mathur and they were to get married in 2015. But the wedding was called off at the last moment in Goa. Siddharth had then posted on Facebook, "Single. Ready to mingle. Go Goa Gone. Wish everyone a very happy 2015."

But now, there has been no statement or post from Siddharth or Ishita yet. It seems all's well that ends well.