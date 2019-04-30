Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai until just a day ago, and in the short time that she was in India, the Jonas bahu cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections and also inaugurated her mother Dr Madhu's clinic. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas were also in Delhi on February 27 for the roka and engagement of her brother Siddharth.

Siddharth was to get married to Ishita Kumar this month and the two had been posting lovey-dovey pictures on social media. The couple surely looks in love. Priyanka Chopra had also posted a message for her brother and his bride-to-be on her Instagram in February, saying, "So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together...I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!!"

Priyanka Chopra had also posted on Sibling Day 2019, "This guy here is amazing.. full of life and ideas. My baby brother @siddharthchopra89 . Ure getting married to the beautiful @ishittaakumar and I can't wait! I love you.. #happysiblingday@siddharthchopra89."

But now the latest news is that Siddharth Chopra's wedding has been postponed. Speculation was that the wedding has been called off. But the real reason is something else!

Ishita was in a hospital on the day of the wedding as she had to undergo emergency surgery. A source told Mumbai Mirror, "There are rumours that the wedding has been called off, but it is not true. Ishita needs some time to recuperate from her surgery and the families are looking for another mahurat."

Well then, with this clarification, we should stop all the speculation and wait for the new wedding date of Siddharth and Ishita to be announced! For now, let's hope that the bride-to-be gets well soon.