It must be a difficult time in the Chopra household right now, with speculation going on about the wedding of Siddharth Chopra that was supposed to take place in April 2019. We had told you Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding had been postponed because the bride-to-be, Ishita Kumar had to undergo an emergency surgery on the day of the wedding.

Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai to attend her brother's wedding, but it never took place. The actress-producer cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 and also inaugurated her mother Dr Madhu Chopra's clinic in Mumbai, after which she left for the US. Priyanka Chopra was seen just a day ago at the Billboard Music Awards 2019, looking stunning on the red carpet.

But she is hush-hush about her brother's wedding. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were in Delhi on February 27, 2019 for the roka and engagement of her brother Siddharth. Even as there were reports that the bride-to-be Ishita Kumar has deleted all the pictures of Siddharth and her from her Instagram, the lady seems to have deleted her entire account from the social networking application.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Ishita Kumar had posted a picture from the hospital after her surgery, saying, "Recovering from surgery. Very painful but glad it's over." Ishita later posted another picture of hers at a resto-bar, with the caption, Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings."

Now, Ishita Kumar's Instagram is nowhere to be found and we can only show some support to the girl. Siddharth Chopra's account on Instagram has also gone private.

In 2014, Siddharth Chopra was engaged to Kanika Mathur and they were to get married in 2015. But the wedding that was to take place in Goa was called off. At the time, Siddharth had posted on Facebook, "Single. Ready to mingle. Go Goa Gone. Wish everyone a very happy 2015."

We hope things turn out well for Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar. To new beginnings!