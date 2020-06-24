One of the worst kept secrets of the Bollywood industry is the ridiculous amount of money that certain celebs earn with their films, endorsements, and social media promotions. But ever wondered where do these superstars spend the insane amounts of money?

Well, it goes without saying that actors and actresses have a lavish lifestyle, but apart from this, they are also renowned for buying some ludicrously expensive things. To give you a perspective, Priyanka Chopra owns a fur coat that's worth 13 lakh rupees.

Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan owns a limited edition pen which costs 68 thousand rupees. That being said, we decided to compile a list of some of the most expensive things owned by our beloved Bollywood celebs:

Ranbir Kapoor

The youngest heartthrob of Kapoor clan, Ranbir Kapoor is known for his expensive taste in clothes, cars and shoes. The 'Sanju' actor has several high priced items in his kitty, but one of the most precious things he has and likes the most is a watch called Richard Mille RM 010 worth Rs. 50 lakhs, which was gifted to him by Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranbir Kapoor is a keen lover of watches, he, in fact, bought a Hublot Mexican by paying Rs. 8.16 lakh with his first salary. Also, another of his expensive gifts is a Harley Davidson Fatboy worth Rs. 18 lakhs, which was given to him by veteran actor Sanjay Dutt.

Deepika Padukone

The hot beauty of the Bollywood industry, Deepika Padukone is known for her awesome bag collection which shows her true love for bags. The actress has quite some expensive bags which she never shies away from flaunting in front of the media.

The leggy las own this super-expensive electric blue coloured and gun-metal aged silver hardware Chanel Boy Flap Bag which retails for Rs 3.48 lakhs. Also, she owns a Hermes Birkin bag as a fancy piece of accessory with a whopping price of Rs 8.03 lakhs.

Deepika also has a fancy wristwatch from Tissot Classic Prince Diamonds Rose Gold wristwatch, worth 8 lakh, since it consists of 18 carats of a solid rose gold case with diamonds and an attractive silver dial.

Priyanka Chopra

Our 'Desi Girl' is true 'Videsi' in terms of her lavish lifestyle and outrageously expensive taste. She has a number of valuable items in her possession which makes her one of the high rated actresses' of Bollywood industry.

This list of PeeCee's exorbitant items comprises of a pink coloured Harley Davidson worth around Rs. 4.1 lakh. Another of her proud possessions in pink is a pink coloured fur coat, which was gifted to her by famous designer Dundas, costing around Rs. 13 lakhs.

Priyanka Chopra also has a Tod Sella tote bag which costs around Rs. 4 lakh at her disposal.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the most respected and loved actors in Bollywood. Bhaijaan is not only known for his acting but for his extravagant habit of indulging in expensive assets.

Since Salman is a keen fitness freak, he is often spotted on Mumbai streets bicycling thing and so Sallu owns a giant propel 2014 XTC worth Rs. 4.3 lakhs.

He is also the proud owner of one of the most popular contemporary clothing lines "Being Human" whose value is around Rs. 235 crores.

Amitabh Bachchan

The Shahenshah of the industry is also a Shahenshah in real life since he has a massive wealth and luxurious way of life. His list of expensive items consists of a Range Rover which costs Rs 3.83 crores

He also used to own a Rolls Royce Phantom, costing Rs. 13.34 crores which was sold off after a few years of usage.

But most precious thing Amitabh Bachchan has is a limited edition Montblanc Honore De Balzac pen, for which he had to spend Rs. 68 thousand.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan is one of the richest actors in Bollywood. His fan following is not just limited in India but around the world. Shah Rukh Khan has a supreme collection of some of the most expensive items, first of which is the two times IPL winning team of Kolkata Knight Riders, which apparently has a value of Rs. 3.8 billion.

Shah Rukh also has a separate room for all his expensive belongings and awards. He also is the owner of a luxurious vanity van that costs him Rs. 3.8 lakhs.

Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi Kumar also has some jaw-dropping expensive belongings. Akshay Kumar is known for his back to back blockbuster films, hence even he comes under the category of some top-rated actors.

His expensive collectibles comprise of a private jet and also a Harley-Davidson V-Rod motorbike worth Rs. 20 lakhs, which is a gift from his good friend John Abraham.