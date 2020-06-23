Sushant Singh Rajput's death might have sparked a debate. But, it has also brought on the backlash against the media and the paparazzi for not showing sensitivity and for not following ethical practices while dealing with a major loss. Actors and celebrities in the industry have been criticising the paparazzi for not respecting the privacy of those grieving.

Yesterday, Deepika Padukone slammed a paparazzi on their Instagram post. She scolded the paparazzi for taking the video of Sushant's body being taken to the crematorium and not only taking the video but posting it.

Deepika Padukone takes on the paparazzi

Insensitive journalism and disrespecting the privacy of those who've faced loss, or suffering, has always been a question of ethics, in an industry that already gives so much of themselves away to the public. Consent has always been an important question in journalism.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death, this question has become paramount, due to a lot of instances of insensitive reporting and the circulation of photos and videos that are personal, that are triggering and that are a gross invasion of boundaries. The media and the paparazzi have been facing much criticism on reporting styles when a loss has occurred as well as 'blind items' in reporting.

Yesterday a paparazzi posted a video on their Instagram handle of Sushant Singh Rajput's body being taken to the crematorium from the hospital. It's a personal and private affair for the grieving. However, the paparazzi had also captioned the video, "Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent."

Coming across the video on a public platform, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was highly unimpressed with the disrespect shown towards Sushant Singh Rajput and his family. She commented, "Right. But it is ok for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family's written consent?"

Deepika's fans were highly impressed with the actress's unabashed stand against the video. The actress has so far been very vocal about the need for a better understanding of mental health issues and illnesses in the country. She has also been regularly sharing posts hoping to allow people to unlearn and learn about what really Depression is and how one should speak about it on a public platform.