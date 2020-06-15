Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in his lengthy note shared on Twitter. He asked despite being brilliant talent and mind, why he ends his life.
A day after Sushant Singh Rajput completed his suicide, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter page to condole his death. In a lengthy note shared on TwitLonger, the Bollywood megastar said that he was a brilliant actor with great future ahead. He wondered why the young actor took the extreme step of his life.
Amitabh Bachchan said that Sushant's work was sheer brilliance and he expressed himself in depth of philosophical verb. Many wonders or oblivious of its strength of meaning. The senior Bollywood actor also recalled his brilliant acting, hard work and efforts in portraying MS Dhoni on big screens through his biopic. He said that each of his communication was something of an inner value, which is a trait of excessive intelligence.
Big B also recalled one of his meetings and conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput and asked him MS Dhoni iconic shot of hitting a six winning the International tournament. Sushant had told him that he had seen that video of Dhoni, a hundred times. Coming from humble beginnings, he rose fame. Amitabh Bachchan said what kind of a mind led him to suicide is an eternal mystery.
Here is the complete text of Amitabh Bachchan's lengthy note on Sushant Singh Rajput's death:
T 3563 - In memorial Sushant: DAY 4483 Jalsa, Mumbai June 14/15, 2020 Sun/Mon 12:48 AM Why.. Why.. Why ..
Why .. Sushant Singh Rajput .. why do you end your life .. your brilliant talent .. your brilliant mind .. laid to rest , without asking , seeking .. why ..
.. his work was sheer brilliance .. and his mind even more .. many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb .. they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning .. some wondered, some quibbled .. to some it was a subdued mirth .. subdued because , for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own ..
.. his speak was measured .. as was his screen presence ..
.. I saw a complete work of his in 'DHONI' .. the film was dressed with remarkable moments of his performance .. but three of the moments ever remained with me as an observer .. they were done with such casual conviction that it would be difficult for an analyst of some credibility, to either notice it , or give attention to its bearing ..
.. when he spoke or communicated , there was something of an inner value, which had remained unsaid , yet said in its covered all .. its a trait of excessive intelligence .. and when that takes a diversion from the highway , it invariably ends up against a road bloc - depressive , unwanted , and in belligerent frustration ..
.. on one of my meetings with him, I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament, to absolute perfection .. he said he saw that video of Dhoni, a hundred times .. !! .. that was the severity of his professional effort ..
.. he came from humble beginnings .. was a part of the 4rth line group dancers, that performed shows with Shiamak Davar , the ingenious talented choreographer of our times .. rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself ..
excessiveness can often lead to extremes .. .. what kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery .. .. to end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted ..