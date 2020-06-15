Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in his lengthy note shared on Twitter. He asked despite being brilliant talent and mind, why he ends his life.

A day after Sushant Singh Rajput completed his suicide, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter page to condole his death. In a lengthy note shared on TwitLonger, the Bollywood megastar said that he was a brilliant actor with great future ahead. He wondered why the young actor took the extreme step of his life.

Amitabh Bachchan said that Sushant's work was sheer brilliance and he expressed himself in depth of philosophical verb. Many wonders or oblivious of its strength of meaning. The senior Bollywood actor also recalled his brilliant acting, hard work and efforts in portraying MS Dhoni on big screens through his biopic. He said that each of his communication was something of an inner value, which is a trait of excessive intelligence.

Big B also recalled one of his meetings and conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput and asked him MS Dhoni iconic shot of hitting a six winning the International tournament. Sushant had told him that he had seen that video of Dhoni, a hundred times. Coming from humble beginnings, he rose fame. Amitabh Bachchan said what kind of a mind led him to suicide is an eternal mystery.

Here is the complete text of Amitabh Bachchan's lengthy note on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: