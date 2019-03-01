Things are not going well between Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle and going by the likes of it, the two might end their friendship too.

It all started with the extravagant baby shower that took place in New York City a few weeks back. The party that saw many celebrities, from Serena Williams to Amal Clooney, enter Mark hotel. Apparently, Priyanka Chopra's name was also on the guest list. Then why did Priyanka Chopra not attend the party?

The reason has been the Duchess of Sussex skipped the international star's lavish wedding in India. Such has been the situation between the two, that the 36-year-old actress wants Meghan Markle to apologise to her or else their friendship stands null and void. As an insider told Page Six, "Their friendship is over unless Meghan apologises. Priyanka is a huge international star with a tremendous social media following. She is probably more famous worldwide than Meghan is."

It is true that Meghan has recently become more popular, ever since she became a member of the Royal family. Priyanka has worked both in Bollywood and Hollywood and her fan base will any day be more than the Duchess. And yes, matters related to 'who's more popular' should not affect a friendship but, as the source puts it, Priyanka felt that she was not being respected by Meghan Markle and that the Duchess does not respect the friendship.

Though it was initially accepted that the Suits actress could not attend the ceremony because of her pregnancy and busy schedule of royal engagements. To which, even Priyanka gave a similar reason for being "bogged down" in LA with meetings about a book that she is writing. However, sources have revealed that the real reason was Meghan hurt her feelings by not coming to her wedding.

However, there has been contradicting statements also from Priyanka's side. A source close to her has rubbished all the allegations, reassuring that nothing has changed between the two. Interestingly, the claim was carried out in the same newspaper, where the feud has been reported. Even, Priyanka has assured the public that her relationship with Meghan has remained unperturbed.

In an interview ton Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Priyanka said, "She's an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She's normal, she's sweet, she's nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened. So I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else. It's a beautiful step in the right direction."