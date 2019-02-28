By being the head of several apparel lines and her own make-up brand, Rihanna surely has gone forward and established herself as a proper consummate fashionista. And what better way to advertise her own line of lingerie, Savage x Fenty, than advertising herself, by uploading one of her pics on Instagram.

The Lemon songstress, 31, put up a really seductive picture of herself where she showcases a simple-yet-scintillating black bodysuit by her namesake brand. The image of her not just only does justice to her curves but also has her oozing tons of seduction vibes. In the image, she can be seen kneeling on a bed while wearing a high-cut black bodysuit with the brand name emblazoned across her waistline in gold. Instead of facing the camera she turns around coyly while ruffling her long textured locks around. To amp up the sultry ensemble, RiRi wore stilettos and layers of chain link bracelets. The caption of the post had the brand's monthly subscription box.

Apart from her lingerie collections, the "B**** Better Have My Money" songstress has also lent her name to Fenty Beauty cosmetics line as well as the ready-to-wear brand Fenty x Puma. She was also named the CFDA's Style Icon of the year in 2014.

The details about Rihanna's latest fashion endeavour, Loud France, was news earlier this week. And they come less than a month following first reports about the forthcoming luxury line's release in January.

The corporation, which also owns Louis Vuitton, Celine and Christian Dior, has quite an investment planned out for RiRi. LVHM has reportedly split a €60m investment in the line with Rihanna herself, as per Business Of Fashion.