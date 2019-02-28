As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for the arrival of their royal baby, the royal family also gears up for another major event that will put all the limelight on Buckingham palace again. The last time there was such excitement was when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married. And on such a jovial note, we should not forget how Harry was around his brother, and how enthusiastic he is when it came to royal events.

It was 2011 when Prince Williams and Kate Middleton were getting married, and the Duke of Sussex was the best man for his brother. On that day, Prince Harry had a reserved a surprise toast speech for his new sister-in-law that apparently had driven her to tears. As Royal author, Katie Nicholl puts it, "It was affectionate, warm and funny," speech.

Katie Nicholl, in her autobiography on Prince Harry, titled, "Harry: Life, Loss, and Love" has given us a detailed description of the speech that Harry made after a three-course meal. She notes that the speech was so emotionally engaging that even his girlfriend at that point of time became emotional, apart from the Duchess of Cambridge. As Katie recalls, "When he said the couple's decade-long romance was his inspiration, there was a shy smile from Chelsy, while Kate shed a tear."

Nicholl further recalls how Harry's speech was filled with humour about the better half of his brother. She even stresses on the point where Harry acted out William while describing how William used to talk to Kate over the phone. She recalls, "William didn't have a romantic bone in his body before he met Kate, so I knew it was serious when William suddenly started cooing down the phone at Kate."

Ms Nicholl also recalls how Chelsy Davy had helped the Duke of Sussex edit the speech "sensitively advising him to take out a line about Kate's 'killer legs' that might have embarrassed the bride." Later, Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton turned the entire Throne Room at Buckingham Palace into a nightclub, where he had put up disco balls and "giant glass bowls of Kate and William's favourite Haribo sweets".

"Harry happily took on the role of master of ceremonies and made sure everyone was having a great time," Ms Nicholl concluded.