Prince Harry got very cheeky about his royal baby during the royal couple's tour of Morocco. His casual tongue in cheek joke towards Meghan Markle on the tour showed how the Duke of Sussex is taking things lightly and responsibly.

It all happened when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were visiting the local residents there who were unanimously showering their prayers and wishes to the would-be mother. And when one woman said, "I wish to say congratulations for your pregnancy," to the Duchess, the Duke was quick to chip in with his sense of humour by replying, "What? You're pregnant?"

The question was heard with a roar of laughter and by this time it seemed Prince Harry just got encouraged by that reaction so he followed it up with another question, "Is it mine?" And this question clearly was the cue for his royal wife to play along, so even she replied cheekily, "surprise!"

The conversation was recorded by BBC.

The royal couple has been very busy on their three-day trip to Morocco. Earlier that week, they visited Asni, where Meghan took part in a Henna ceremony, a Moroccan tradition for the pregnant woman. The temporary design extended from her index finger all the way up to her wrist.

The couple's visit to a classroom also left them in splits when a young student blurted out the f-word instinctively. "When you're on the stage, you can't be like, you know, f***ing around on the stage," upon hearing him blurt out, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept their calm and continued listening to him in all seriousness.

The royal couple is about to become parents for the first time, as Meghan Markle has reportedly revealed to her fans that she is due late April. Even Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019.