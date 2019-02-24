Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sure did cut a royal figure in Morocco but there was one glaring thing that was amiss with the Prince.

He walked solo. With Meghan trailing him from behind. This show of separation confused fans who wanted to see the usually inseparable couple walk hand in hand. So, why did Meghan Markle abandon Prince Harry? Well apparently there is a very good reason for that.

Apparently, It was Prince Harry's duty to inspect the guards of honour from the Auxiliary Forces, dressed in their pristine white uniforms and formed in two rows to the side of the red carpet. Heavily pregnant Meghan was not required for this, so walked behind her husband as he looked over the troops who had been patiently waiting for over an hour.

This is another example of how seriously Meghan Markle takes her Royal duties. For haters that say she is not fit to be part of the Royal Family, this display of respect is enough for Meghan to prove that she is indeed working hard to maintain her husband's as well as the Royal Family's reputation. Meghan Markle has been undergoing some scrutiny in the media regarding the details of her baby shower, but it looks like Meghan Markle is not letting anyone get her down. Meghan Markle apparently due to give birth in April. Prince Harry and Mehan Markle will reportedly be moving into Frogmore Cottage. The Royal couple is still keeping the gen=der of the baby a secret.

Meghan Markle has also seemed to put all her family drama behind her. And we hope it stays that way. Meghan needs some reprieve from all the scrutiny.