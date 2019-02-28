Prince Harry seems to have lost his temper while in Morocco.

Reportedly Prince Harry appeared to lose his cool with a local Moroccan TV cameraman during his and Meghan Markle's trip to the North African country. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were apparently testing the local cuisine when Prince Harry lost his temper. Reportedly the person operating the camera appeared to bash into the head of one of the children presenting the food.

Apparently, Prince Harry swiftly walked behind Meghan Markle and over to the camera and shoved the camera lens backwards, the Duke of Sussex then gestured for the cameraman to back off, with a stern expression on his face. Reportedly Prince Harry then smiled at the child and gave them a pat on the arm to check they were unharmed.

The moment transpired when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were testing a pigeon pie dish, at an event to celebrate Moroccan cuisine.

Reportedly Royal commentator Robert Jobson warned the Duchess was breaking away with tradition with her decision to try out the local cuisine as Royal Family members are usually cautious to avoid food poisoning while on tours around the world.

Speaking to Sunrise from Morocco, Mr Jobson said: "I gave it a miss because, I must say it looked very nice, I thought I'd give it a pass.

"They are quite ambitious. Usually, the Royals don't eat like that."

"They to touch the food, they sort of mess it around a little bit."

"Harry and Meghan sort of chomped away and seemed quite happy with it. They were enjoying it."

Reportedly during the event Meghan wrote a message in the front of the Together book she presented to Chef Moha.

It read: "Chef Moha. Wishing you continued success and congratulating you on your incredible work in engaging the community in cooking. All the best. Meghan."

You can watch the video here: