Meghan Markle's celebrity behaviour is apparently rubbing a few people the wrong way.

Meghan Markle needs to be told the difference between celebrity and royal, according to Prince Harry's biographer.

Reportedly Meghan has been attacked for the lavish baby shower she held in New York this week. Guests apparently received presents of £445 suitcases while attending the bash at the £57,000-a-night hotel suite in The Mark hotel. Her elaborate five-day trip to New York was "widely perceived as an exhibition of extravagance at a time of national hardship" according to the royal biographer, Angela Levin.

Ms. Levin explained she fears for Harry since the Duchess of Sussex is reckless with her own reputation. Harry apparently previously insisted to Ms Levin that he had no interest in becoming a celebrity and instead "wanted to be taken seriously for his contribution into public life".

Ms. Levin wrote in the Mail on Sunday that it is "more telling" Harry stayed at home and handed out food to children while Meghan partied.

Ms. Levin continued to question how Meghan can fit her luxury lifestyle with her patronage of Smart Works.

Ms. Levin said: "She seems to lack respect for ways of behaving that go back generations.

"There are times, too, when she seems unwilling to listen, preferring instead to press her own views home.

"Being royal comes with duties and obligations quite different from those of Hollywood.

"Yet I am not so sure this is something she accepts, unlike her husband."

Meghan Markle has been undergoing a lot of scrutiny by not just the media but also by those close to the Royal Family. We hope she can get through the scrutiny. Meghan Markle is expected to give birth in April.