Meghan Markle showed her sweet side in Morocco, but was she careless while doing so?

Meghan Markle raced down to meet her two adorable fans. The Duchess is in the late stages of pregnancy and shouldn't even be on her feet, let alone racing down unknown terrain. Prince Harry didn't seem to mind. But will the Royal Family not mind this kind of behaviour. Meghan Markle's gesture though terrifically sweet does not merge well with the poised and stiff-upper-lip behaviour expected of the Royal Family and we have to say that it is about time the Royal Family loosened up.

Apparently, the Duchess of Sussex rushed to meet the royal well-wishes - Rania, and Rayhana - who waited patiently for "The Prince and Princess" at a small town in Morocco Atlas Mountains today.

Reportedly the little girls, who are half British and half Moroccan, wore matching red dresses and were seen waving British and Moroccan flags.

It is being reported that Meghan and Harry were rounding up their tour of the town Asni, when they spotted the adorable sisters waiting for the Duke and Duchess to arrive. Apparently, Meghan raced to the girls, before kneeling down to speak to them.

Reportedly she told them: "Hi girls, so cute! How are you? What are your names?" Meghan had a sweet exchange with the girls where she said: "Rania nice to meet you! So sweet!"

The Duchess apparently also showed them a henna drawing on her hand and said: "Nice, isn't it? So pretty!" The girls apparently nodded, and Harry jokingly commented: "The nod of approval."

Meghan Markle sure seems to be having fun in Morocco with Prince Harry. We wish them well.