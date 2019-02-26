So, apparently, Meghan Markle's baby shower is causing quite a sensation and for not all the right reasons.

Apparently, there were naysayers who said that Meghan Markle's baby shower broke Royal protocol. However, it is being reported that there is no Royal "protocol" when it comes to having a gathering with friends and family to celebrate a pregnancy.

"I thought she looked so happy," Ingrid Seward, author of the biography My Husband & I about the Queen and Prince Philip, tells People of the mom-to-be. "She has worked so hard, and there she was having a bit of fun. She looked so at home and so happy."

Although baby showers are an American tradition, Seward reportedly said that they've migrated to the U.K. for at least the past 20 years.

Meghan's likely wasn't the first royal shower of its kind – the author believes Kate Middleton had one, although it was "very private."

"The Brits don't have them in restaurants or hotels. Someone hosts them in a private house," Seward explains. "New Yorkers do everything in restaurants and hotels. It's a different culture."

Seward doubts that Meghan will get any sort of pushback from the 92-year-old monarch.

"If anyone in the royal family criticizes, they are envious that they didn't have that too," Seward says. "If she even knows about it, the Queen will think, 'I'm delighted the girl's enjoying herself.' There may be a bit of in-house sniping from courtiers but not from her."

So, there you have it, the truth behind the baby shower. And what the Queen would think about it.