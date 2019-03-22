Priyanka Chopra is one Bollywood actress who has now went on to become an international star and keeps appearing on late night celebrity chat shows in the west. The 36-year-old actress graced Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen couch on Thursday night along with Willie Geist and from sexting or FaceTime sex with Nick Jonas to shading her husband's ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus, Priyanka spilled a lot of her secrets on the show.

During the interaction, when Cohen asked Priyanka if she believes in sexting or FaceTime sex when she's away from Nick Jonas, 26, for a longer period of time, PeeCee answered 'for sure' acknowledging the fact that the couple do have some heat in their new marriage.

Later, when she was asked if she had ever helped Nick with 'manscaping', Priyanka admitted that she has done only once on the back of his head. "Once, I did once. Just his fade, back there," she said.

A few days ago, most people had found Priyanka's reply to Miley Cyrus' cheeky screenshot post of Nick Jonas who DMed her on Instagram after looking at her throwback photo a little shady. But Priyanka has now rubbished all the speculations saying that she admires Miley as a fan and revealed that she had even spoken to the couple about going on a double date.

"I've met Miley just a couple of times, but she's amazing," Priyanka said adding that Miley had showed so much support to her husband Liam Hemsworth and their movie Isn't It Romantic when he was unwell.

Well, it looks like Priyanka's clarification would be enough for gossip mongers to stop these speculations around her shading Miley Cyrus with her Instagram comment.