Ever since Priyanka Chopra had walked out of Bharat citing her marriage with Nick Jonas, several reports had claimed of a possible bad blood between Salman Khan and the Quantico star. While Salman and director Ali Abbas Zafar had maintained that nothing has changed between them, it was reported that Salman hasn't completely forgiven Priyanka for leaving Bharat at the last moment. And it was quite evident when Salman took a sly dig at Priyanka for launching a dating app called Bumble in India post her marriage.

Salman is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Notebook starring debutants Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal which tells the story of two people falling in love without meeting each other. During the media interaction, Salman was asked about the current trend of meeting new people and finding partners through dating apps like Tinder and Bumble. "Why only Tinder, and not Grindr?" Salman quipped adding that he doesn't have dating apps in his mobile phones.

When Salman was further especifically asked Priyanka's dating app, the Dabangg star couldn't stop himself from poking fun at Priyanka, who is now married to Nick Jonas, by saying, "Why does she need that now?"

After Priyanka's exit from Bharat, Katrina Kaif had filled in her shoes and though Salman had attended Priyanka's reception, it was reported that Salman hasn't fully come to terms with Priyanka.