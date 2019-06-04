The J Sisters comprising Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas turned up the heat at the premiere of Chasing Happiness, the documentary on The Jonas Brothers. The Jonas Brothers with their pretty wives as well as parents were present at the premiere of Chasing Happiness in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, June 3.

Of course, the Jonas Brothers - Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas - looked dapper and stylish at their documentary's first showing. But it is their wives, Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle, who stole the show!

Priyanka Chopra looked ravishing in a black long dress with a thigh-high slit, while Nick Jonas was stylish in a purple suit. The couple was all-smiles, as they kissed and hugged on the red carpet with ample public display of affection (PDA).

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who married Joe Jonas in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards 2019, also packed in a lot of PDA. Sophie Turner looked super hot in a silver and black shining see-through gown, with Joe Jonas by her side in a grey suit and a mustard tee.

The eldest brother Kevin Jonas also kissed his wife Danielle on the lips at the Chasing Happiness premiere. Danielle wore a hot white top and skirt while Kevin was in a crimson and black suit.

Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about her wish to change the world to The Sunday Times, and how for that she will not take any shortcuts but would like to be the Prime Minister of India! She also revealed she would want husband Nick Jonas to run for President in the USA.

Priyanka Chopra said: "I would love to run for Prime Minister of India. I would love Nick to run for President. I don't like the things associated with politics, but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never."

As for the Chasing Happiness premiere, Twitterati went wild with the show of the Jonas Brothers and their wives on the red carpet, with many photos and videos being shared. Take a look!