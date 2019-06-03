Priyanka Chopra as Prime Minister of India, and her husband Nick Jonas as the President of the United States - how about that? Well, that's exactly what's on the wishlist of Priyanka Chopra - if at all she takes interest in politics, that is. The actress-singer, while speaking to The Sunday Times in an exclusive interview, spoke about these things she had never talked about before.

Priyanka Chopra said: "I would love to run for Prime Minister of India. I would love Nick to run for President. I don't like the things associated with politics, but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never."

Priyanka Chopra wishes to see a changed India and a changed America, and for that to happen, we guess she wants to lead from the front, true to her personality! Priyanka Chopra wants to be the Prime Minister of India (no less!), which would make her the second female PM of the nation.

She also wants the same position for her husband Nick Jonas, and in the USA, trust us, after a few decades, it's quite possible! The US has had people from the showbiz industry run for president and even be elected, the least favourite of them being Donald Trump.

Being a former Miss World, we think it's a very apt answer by Priyanka Chopra to the journalist. We wonder though if she is really hinting at getting into politics in the future, maybe in her fifties?

The 36-year-old actress will be seen next in The Sky is Pink, releasing on October 11, 2019. The biographical film directed by Shonali Bose also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures.

Priyanka Chopra is also working on a wedding comedy film with actress-producer Mindy Kaling that she is also producing. Priyanka Chopra also made an appearance with husband Nick Jonas in the comeback song of the Jonas Brothers called Sucker. Priyanka also recently did a show for YouTube Originals, If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, where she interviewed three high-profile female celebrities.

Well, more power to her for PM of India and Nick Jonas for President of the USA!