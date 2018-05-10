Priyanka Chopra appeared on the talk show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen with Sebastian Stan as the co-guest and now social media users can't stop gushing.

Social media users have been talking about Priyanka and Sebastian's chemistry and they can't get over the fact that both the stars were looking cute together. In fact, Vulture even did a story with the headline "The Sexual Tension Between Priyanka Chopra and Sebastian Stan in This Interview Is Almost Unbearable" and reported that the show quickly turned into "a thirst-quenching blind date between the two."

It all started when Cohen asked Priyanka about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, what she is going to wear and if she has decided who her plus one will be at the royal wedding. The Quantico actress replied saying that the decision is still pending.

When Cohen and Priyanka were talking about her plus one, the Avengers star said, "Weddings are amazing if they are not yours." Cohen immediately replied saying that she should take Sebastian with her, to which Priyanka responded saying, "Sebastian is very unclear about his complicated status."

"I don't want to do that. Like, that's not happening," she continued, waving her hand in his direction.

"There's nothing wrong with a little mystery. Oh c'mon do you need to know everything upfront," Sebastian said. "I like mystery," Priyanka replied. Cohen excitedly said, "This is exciting."

And, social media users couldn't help but notice the Quantico actress and Bucky Barnes of Marvel movies flirting with each other and they can't stop loving it.

"i didnt realize how much i love seeing priyanka chopra and sebastian stan together until now," one user said.

"Priyanka Chopra and Sebastian Stan together god is on our side today," another user said.

"Cause of death: Priyanka Chopra and Sebastian Stan being all cute!" a third user tweeted.

"If Sebastian Stan and Priyanka Chopra dates i will die i will actually die out of sth they are so adorable," another user tweeted.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Meanwhile, Priyanka also spoke about her rumored affair with Avengers: Infinity War star Tom Hiddleston and said she had met him only for 10 minutes during the 2016 Emmys award.

"We were presenting for like 10 minutes. I met him for 15 minutes. We were behind the curtains for 10 minutes where he was adjusting my dress since it had a long train. We had to figure out to manipulate not tripping," she told the host when asked about Tom.

Watch the video below: