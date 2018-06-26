Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is in Goa with Nick Jonas. The couple is accompanied by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, cousin sister Parineeti Chopra and other family members.

The family seems to be having a fun time bonding during the monsoon in Goa, Parineeti took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of what the Chopra sisters were up to. In the video, the Priyanka and Parineeti can be seen dancing on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's song Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

The sisters were seen doing some crazy moves and Parineeti captioned the video as: 'Not a cheesy Chopra sister performance. Nope.'

Parineeti also shared another Boomerang video where the two were seen doing a classic Bollywood dancing in the rain step. Parineeti wrote: 'How to do the Bollywood heroine seductive rain dance – A tutorial by @priyankachopra'

Rumor has it that Priyanka will soon move-in with Nick when they go back to the US. A source told Life & Style about how Priyanka wants to take things forward with Nick.

The source said, "Nick is telling pals that she is the one and he's asked her to move in with him. Nick loves that Priyanka is older and more mature than his exes. There's no game playing. They have a really easy relationship,"

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is back in India and has signed some Bollywood film projects. She will soon be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Bharat. The two will reunite on screen after 10 years. The film is a Hindi adaptation of a Korean film An Ode To My Father.

On the other hand, Parineeti was busy Shooting for Namastey London's sequel Namastey England with Arjun Kapoor and is on a vacation break right now.

Check out the videos here: