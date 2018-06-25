It was an emotional night for Bollywood at the Indian International Film Awards (IIFA) 2018 when late actress Sridevi was awarded the IIFA Best Actress (posthumously) for her performance in MOM. She played the role of a mother seeking revenge for her daughter's rape in the movie.

Her brilliant performance won her the National Award earlier this year and now, IIFA followed the same steps and acknowledged her performance. Sridevi's husband, Boney Kapoor made his way to the stage to collect the award, presented by Kriti Sanon.

A picture was shared by IIFA's official Twitter handle, with the caption, "She was the queen of grace and worthy of every praise. There's no doubt the award for performance in a leading role female posthumously goes to late Sridevi."

Understandably, the film producer got emotional and eventually began choking while he addressed the audience and camera. The audience got emotional as well. Boney's son, ace actor Arjun Kapoor quickly came to stand by his father during the emotional moment.

"I miss her every moment of my life," Boney said as tears rolled down his cheeks. "She was a true genius. The country, the world and our family misses you," actor Anil Kapoor added.

The heart-touching moment was captured by many present in the hall and soon began making the rounds online.

The country still reels through the shocks of Sridevi's sudden demise. The actress died on February 24 in Dubai. She was visiting the country to attend a family wedding. She died after drowning in her hotel room bathtub, reports revealed. She was 54.

While MOM was her last feature film, Sridevi's last movie will be Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero where she is playing a small role. Her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor will soon mark her debut in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar.

Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan was awarded the IIFA Best Actor for his performance in Hindi Medium. Irrfan Khan couldn't make it to the award show because he is battling neuroendocrine tumour and is currently in London.