This year, content dominated the IIFA Awards 2018. From Newton to Hindi Medium to Secret Superstar, content-driven movies bagged maximum awards this year.

Actress Sridevi, who passed away in February 2018, received Best Actress Award for Mom and was honoured for her contribution to Indian cinema. Late actor Sashi Kapoor was also honoured for his contribution to Indian cinema and Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor received the award on behalf of the actor. Actor Anupam Kher received the outstanding achievement award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

For the Best Actor award, Irrfan Khan bagged the trophy for Hindi Medium movie, while Saket Chaudhary took home the Best Director award for the film. Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu won the Best Film award. Kriti Sanon won the Most Stylish Icon award.

Check out the complete winners' list of IIFA Awards 2018 below:

Best Film: Tumhari Sulu

Best Director: Saket Chaudhary for Hindi Medium

Best Actor (Female): Sridevi for Mom

Best Actor (Male): Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male): Nawazzuddin Siddiqui for Mom

Best Story: Amit V Masurkar for Newton

Best Music Direction: Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva for Badrinath Ki Dulhania

IIFA 2018 Technical Awards

Background Score: Pritam for Jagga Jasoos

Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra for Main Kaun Hoon (Secret Superstar)

Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Sound Design: Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios) for Tiger Zinda Hai

Lyrics: Late Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana and Manoj Muntashir for Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho)

Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani for Jagga Jasoos (Galti Se Mistake)

Dialogues: Hitesh Kewalya for Shubh Mangal Savdhaan

Screenplay: Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Special Effects: Ny Vfxwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) for Jagga Jasoos

Cinematography: Marcin Laskawiec, USC for Tiger Zinda Hai

Editing: Shweta Venkat Mathew for Newton