The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is back with the 19th edition and this year it is being held at Bangkok, Thailand. The three-day extravaganza is coming to an end with the winners being announced in just a few hours. From green carpet to winners list and dance performances, here are the live updates of IIFA Awards 2018.
Live Updates
Kriti Sanon arrives at IIFA green carpet
Actress Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous as she arrived at IIFA green carpet. She will be performing at IIFA tonight. Check out the stunning Kriti and her beautiful gown below.
@kritisanon at #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/80IsvsjNih— Kriti Sanon Russia (@KritiSanon1000) June 24, 2018
Celebs arrive at the Green Carpet
Race 3 actor Bobby Deol, Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan, Secret Superstar actor Zaira Wasim, actor Adil Hussain and Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu are the first few celebrities to walk the green carpet.
And we have @TheAaryanKartik making his debut on the green carpet of #IIFA2018 tonight! @IIFA pic.twitter.com/Qbwmko55LI— COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018
They say it right, all good things come in small packages!#IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/gFiBOUhY11— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
Director @basuanurag and actor @_AdilHussain are among the first to grace the green carpet at #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/OW9Oj889Vw— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018