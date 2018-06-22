Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos dominated the IIFA 2018 as far as the list of technical awards is concerned. The movie bagged the maximum laurels with three awards in its kitty.

IIFA 2018 began on Friday, June 22, and will end on Sunday, June 24. The big event is being hosted at Bangkok, and as usual, will witness the presence of some of the biggest Bollywood stars.

While fans are waiting to see who all bag the maximum number of awards at the main event on Sunday, the winners' list of IIFA 2018 technical awards is already out. Jagga Jasoos claimed three awards, followed by Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai with two awards in the technical field.

Check the complete list of IIFA 2018 technical awards:

Background Score: Pritam for Jagga Jasoos

Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra for Main Kaun Hoon (Secret Superstar)

Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Sound Design: Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios) for Tiger Zinda Hai

Lyrics: Late Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana and Manoj Muntashir for Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho)

Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani for Jagga Jasoos (Galti Se Mistake)

Dialogues: Hitesh Kewalya for Shubh Mangal Savdhaan

Screenplay: Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Special Effects: Ny Vfxwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) for Jagga Jasoos

Cinematography: Marcin Laskawiec, USC for Tiger Zinda Hai

Editing: SHWETA VENKAT MATHEW for Newton