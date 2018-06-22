International Indian Film Academy Awards is organised every year to honour the work of Indian cinema. Bollywood stars walk the red carpet in glitzy glamourous attires. The hosts, the dance performances, and the awards create a lot of controversies as well as fun entertainment. This year too, IIFA is taking place in Bangkok and the B-town celebs are prepping hard.

Bollywood celebrities are sharing their excitement and clips of their preparation for IIFA.

Here's all you need to know about the event:

1. IIFA 2018 in Bangkok:

Every year, the organizers of IIFA pick a location for the award show. Previously, the event has taken place in places like Amsterdam, Dubai, Colombo, Toronto, Singapore, Tampa Bay, Kuala Lumpur and New York. This year, Bollywood celebrities will be arriving at the Siam Niramit Theatre, Thailand. The event will be held from June 22 to June 24.

2. IIFA Rocks 2018:

This event dedicated to Bollywood's musicians will be hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan. The line-up of performers includes singer-composer Pritam who has created a few new melodies with Thai musicians and their instruments for the musical event. Apart from him, singers Shalmali Kholgade, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sree Ram and others will enthrall the audience with their ear soothing voices.

The Green Carpet will start at around 5 pm local time (3.30 pm IST) and IIFA Rocks will begin at 7 pm local time (5.30 pm IST).

3. IIFA 2018 performers:

The awards night on June 24 will be hosted by producer-director Karan Johar and actor Riteish Deshmukh. While Ranbir Kapoor will be using the platform to promote his June 29 release Sanju, yesteryear actor Rekha will take the stage after a long gap of twenty years. Among others, the event also includes Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur.

The Green Carpet will start at around 5 pm local time (3.30 pm IST) and IIFA Awards 2018 will begin at 7 pm local time (5.30 pm IST).

4. Twitter's launches first ever IIFA emoji:

For this year's International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), Twitter will enhance the #IIFA2018 experience by launching a special emoji for fans to celebrate the awards and be a part of the conversation. Starting June 22, millions of avid fans in India and across the globe can engage and interact around the awards by Tweeting the specially designed emoji curated by Twitter. Viewers can simply Tweet using #IIFA2018 to use the emoji. The special emoji appears next to the hashtag in the Tweet and is designed based on the iconic IIFA award.

Talking about the same Keya Madhvani, Head - Entertainment Partnerships Twitter India, said "People come to Twitter to see what's happening in the entertainment world, from the best of films to award shows. The IIFA awards is a much-awaited event of the year amongst the film fraternity and Bollywood fans. Twitter is delighted to partner with IIFA for the launch of a special emoji that will create a holistic experience for consumers on a global scale."

4. The nomination list of IIFA 2018:

Best Film

Bareilly Ki Barfi

hindi medium

Newton

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Tumhari Sulu

Best Director

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium

Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos

Amit V Masurkar, Newton

Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor (Female)

Alia Bhatt, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Sridevi, Mom

Zaira Wasim, Secret Superstar

Bhumi Pednekar, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Vidya Balan, Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor (Male)

Irrfan Khan, Hindi Medium

Ranbir Kapoor, Jagga Jasoos

Adil Hussain, Mukti Bhawan

Rajkummar Rao, Newton

Akshay Kumar, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)

Seema Pahwa, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Tabu, Golmaal Again

Meher Vij, Secret Superstar

Seema Pahwa, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Neha Dhupia, Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)

Rajkummar Rao, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Deepak Dobriyal, Hindi Medium

Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, Mom

Pankaj Tripathi, Newton

Vijay Maurya, Tumhari Sulu

Best Story

Amit V Masurkar, Newton

Siddharth-Garima , Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu

Best Music Direction

Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Pritam, Jagga Jasoos

Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa-Rajat

Nagpal, Amartya Rahut, Santanu Ghatak, Tumhari Sulu