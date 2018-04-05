Hindi Medium which is definitely one of the most successful films of last year is still continuing to make a splash of news world over. Irrfan Khan's character of a father who is torn in the pursuit to give his daughter the best English medium education, threw light on the pivotal subject of the Hindi-English language war in India, was tremendously loved by audiences in 2017.

The film garnered over 100 crores at the box office in India. Irrfan got awarded as the best actor at two well-known award functions. Now the film which recently opened in China has been loved tremendously by the audiences. The Chinese market has been in news for becoming one of the biggest markets for select Indian films outside of India with several films performing exceptionally well.

Hindi Medium is expected to become a blockbuster in China. The opening day collection stood at $3.8 million making its way quickly to the top and pushing movies like Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK and Dhoom 3 which previously held this position.

#Dangal... #SecretSuperstar... #BajrangiBhaijaan... Now #HindiMedium starts with a BIG BANG in China... Collects a WHOPPING $ 3.39 million [₹ 22.06 cr] on Day 1 [Wed]... Slowly and gradually, Indian films are getting a firm foothold in China. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018

At the home turf, his next release, Abhinay Deo's black comedy Blackmail is set for a release across India, Friday, April 6 and has already been earning rave reviews from superstar Amitabh Bachchan and several acclaimed filmmakers of Bollywood.