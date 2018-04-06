After Ranveer Singh canceled his performance in the IPL opening ceremony due to a shoulder injury, another celebrity has backed out. It is none other than Parineeti Chopra.

The actress's spokesperson released a statement to Spotboy E saying, "Parineeti was shooting non-stop for Namaste England in Patiala and had back-to-back pre-committed endorsement commitments. So, unfortunately, she did not have enough time to rehearse in spite of her best efforts."

The spokesperson added, "Being a thorough professional, Parineeti spoke to Wizcraft and explained to them that she was not ok putting up a compromised performance. Wizcraft has been gracious enough to understand this and agrees with Parineeti. She would not be performing at the gala opening."

According to SpotBoy E, Hrithik Roshan replaced Ranveer Singh to perform during IPL's opening ceremony.

"Yes, I can officially confirm that I will be performing for the opening ceremony of IPL. I have already started rehearsing for it. It will be fun to perform in front of a live audience once again," Hrithik said in a press statement.

Earlier this week, a picture was posted by the PR group managing Shiamak Davar group on Twitter from a rehearsal session with Hrithik Roshan. The picture had the well-known choreographer, Roshan and Davar's two dancers. The picture was captioned: "Time to create Dhoom! Shiamak Davar with the one and only Hrithik Roshan #IPL2018.[sic]".

Since Hrithik Roshan's dancing skills are par excellence and been loved by his fans across the globe, the Super 30 actor will surely rock the show.

IPL 2018 will begin, April 7. Varun Dhawan will also be performing at the opening ceremony. While Hrithik Roshan has replaced Ranveer Singh, let's see which actress has replaced Parineeti Chopra.