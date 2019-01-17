Rumours are rife that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had announced in October last year that they were expecting in an official statement released by the Kensington Palace, won't consider Kate Middleton and Prince William as godparents of their first child. In fact, they may consider someone from outside to take up the role and it looks like Meghan Markle's close friend Priyanka Chopra's name is currently being considered.

"We've been talking about Jessica Mulroney, she has to have a shoe in. She's Meghan's best friend," Royal commentator Andrea Boehlke told Express while suggesting that Meghan and Harry may not go the traditional way for their baby's christening. She further added that Meghan may also consider Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams for the role as they are very close with the Duchess of Sussex.

Boehlke also said that the Duchess may even go choose a distant royal relative to be godparent of her baby Sussex.

"Perhaps Princess Eugenie again. They are very close. She lives in Kensington Palace, very close to them," said Boehlke.

Jessica Mulroney's name is being considered because her children were a part of Meghan and Harry's wedding party in May, last year.

On a related note, Kate Middleton and Prince William also chose their distant relatives namely Laura Fellowes - niece of Princess Diana and Zara Tindall - cousin of Prince William to be their three children - George, Charlotte and Louis - godparents.

While there's no limit to the number of godparents to be chosen considering the fact that Prince Charles has 8 godparents including his grandfather King George VI, it now remains to be seen if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would zeroin on Priyanka Chopra to be a godparent to their royal baby.