Okay, so Meghan Markle has just revealed her due date. Reportedly Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be getting a new cousin in 2019! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle formally announced that they are expecting their first child. Kensington Palace revealed the news early in the morning, stating that the new little royal would be making an appearance in the Spring.

Us Weekly initially reported that Meghan is allegedly due on or around May 2, 2019, which just so happens to be Princess Charlotte's birthday, but the Duchess is now setting the record straight about her due date. During a visit to Birkenhead with Harry, Meghan told a group of fans that she was due sometime in late April. "We asked her how her pregnancy was going and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy," crowd-goer Carla Gandy told People.

Reportedly Meghan and Harry will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary in May. So we have to say that Spring 2019 couldn't come soon enough!

Apparently, the royal family has stayed pretty mum about the couple's first child but the Duchess of Sussex did tease a few details. In addition to revealing that she's due sometime in late April, she also responded to a fan who asked if she was having a boy or a girl.

"Meghan came up to me and asked me how old I was and where I went to school," a 9-year-old named Kitty Dudley told People. "I could see her bump and I asked if she was having a boy or a girl and she said, 'We don't know whether it's a boy or girl, we are keeping it as a surprise.'"

