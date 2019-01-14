An American tabloid has come up with claims that Prince William is upset with Meghan Markle. The royal is apparently shocked as to how much she has influenced his brother, Prince Harry.

According to Life & Style Magazine, the brother's relationship has changed since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May 2018. A source said: "No one ever thought anything or anyone could break their special bond — then Meghan Markle came into the picture."

"The royals think Meghan is a drama queen. William has seen a real change in his brother's behavior over the past couple of years — Meghan totally controls Harry. He's tried talking to Harry about it, but no one can say a bad word about Meghan without Harry freaking out," the insider added.

"While he doesn't often lose his cool, William is growing increasingly frustrated with Meghan as she continues to cause a rift in his family," the source shared.

"Kate and Meghan's feud has clearly had a ripple effect. William and Kate's lives will certainly be much easier once Meghan and Harry move to Windsor. They're done with fake smiles and treading on eggshells around Meghan," the source concluded.

Though it is unclear if reports of rift between the royal family is true, reports that all is not well between the sisters-in-law started after Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan would move out the palace complex and relocate to Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle before the arrival of their first child.

Adding on, The Sun carried a report saying that Kate and Meghan had an "explosive row" before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in May. According to the newspaper, Kate allegedly told Meghan not to berate members of her team, saying, "That's unacceptable, they're my staff and I speak to them."

However, Kensington Palace issued a rare comment denying reports about a rift between Kate and Meghan. The spokesperson told the publication: "This never happened."