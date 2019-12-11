While there are many Bollywood celebs who have quit smoking, there are many who still smoke. Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn have often been spotted smoking in public places. Let's take a look at actresses who were clicked smoking in real-life.

Priyanka Chopra: It was on Priyanka Chopra's birthday this year that the actress was clicked smoking a cigar on her vacation along with mother Madhu Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas. A picture of Priyanka Chopra having a smoke along with mother and husband made its way to the social media and what followed was constant backlash and criticism over Priyanka's smoking. Priyanka drew ire of the netizens as they reminded her about her 'asthma' which she had said she was suffering from since childhood and had urged everyone not to burst crackers on Diwali.

Mahira Khan: Raees actress Mahira Khan and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor having a smoke on the streets of New York City spread like wildfire on social media platforms last year. "That was the first time in my entire career that I was caught up in a so-called controversy and it was strange because there were so many things in that. One, obviously you feel violated, you are in a personal downtime moment and someone has just photographed you," Mahira had said while speaking on an episode of BBC World News' HARDTalk about the picture going viral.

Sumona Chakravarti: Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti was a chainsmoker until one day she just decided to quit. Talking about her journey of quitting, Sumona had written on social media, "2 Years Ago! the week following a dear friend's bday... I QUIT. Simply went cold turkey. No nicotine patch, no vape. Nothing. Haven't touched since then. Was it difficult, hell yeah. But now my body rejects smoke. Can't stand in a room where ppl are smoking anymore."

Konkona Sen Sharma: While Konkona Sen Sharma was a chainsmoker once, the talented actress has now called it quits and finds it difficult to even be in the same room as the one where people smoke.

Dimple Kapadia: From her younger days till the day she was caught holding hands with Sunny Deol and puffing away a smoke last year, Dimple Kapadia has no qualms in being clicked smoking.