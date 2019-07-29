Priyanka Chopra's first birthday after her wedding with Nick Jonas has hogged all the limelight for both, good and bad reasons. The actress, who celebrated her birthday with husband Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra and cousin sister Parineeti Chopra in attendance, had a gala time throughout her birthday. While the Jonas duo sang and danced through the night, they were spotted enjoying beach vacation at Miami along with family and friends later.

A picture of Priyanka Chopra having a smoke along with mother and husband made its way to the social media and what followed was constant backlash and criticism over Priyanka's smoking. Priyanka drew ire of the netizens as they reminded her about her 'asthma' which she had said she was suffering from since childhood and had urged everyone not to burst crackers on Diwali.

When cousin Parineeti Chopra was asked to comment on it, she said in an interaction with India Today, "I respond by saying that I have no right to answer this question, so I won't."

Priyanka however, gave a royal snub to the haters by acknowledging the good wishes that came her way. She wrote on Instagram, "Hi everyone! Thank you so much for all the wonderful birthday messages and wishes... You have made my day extremely special. Sorry I haven't responded earlier, was taking a bit of a break from technology... But now I'm back and I just want to say THANK YOU ALL SOOOOO MUCH| I hope everyone feels as loved as I do."

Priyanka Chopra who opted to star out of Salman Khan's Bharat will soon be seen in The Sky is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar. Earlier in an interaction, Priyanka had said that the role in the film took her heart and the director's passion made her do the film.