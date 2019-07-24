Trolling can never be justified. Celebs often have to go through virtual attacks by trolls over some of the most insane and absurd reasons. Take a look.

Meeting PM Modi: Priyanka Chopra had a brief meeting with PM Modi in Berlin last year. While what they discussed remains unknown, a certain section on Twitter started trolling the actress for her 'indecent dress'. As a comeback and in a major burn to the haters, Priyanka shared another picture with her mother showing off their long legs.

For napping on hubby Nick's chest: Soon after her wedding, Priyanka shared an adorable photo with hubby Nick Jonas where she was clicked sleeping on his chest. Trolls had a field day asking if Priyanka has hired a photographer that follows her everywhere, including the couple's bedroom. Talking about the trolling on Jimmy Fallon's show, Priyanka said, "I mean, don't you guys ever go out with friends and you're sitting with a bunch of friends, and you do something cute and another friend takes a picture? We were like eight of us sitting and watching the Super Bowl. I fell asleep and she took a picture. She was like, 'You're probably the first person who fell asleep during the Super Bowl'."

Photo-shopped arm-pits: The cover of Maxim magazine's June-July issue featuring Priyanka Chopra drew flak for photo shopping her armpit. However, Priyanka gave it back to the haters with another picture showing off her arm-pits.

Smoking: Recently, a picture of Priyanka Chopra smoking along with mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick Jonas on a yacht during a vacation in Miami surfaced online. Netizens started trolling the actress for smoking despite being asthmatic, as claimed by Priyanka herself.

Age gap with Nick Jonas: Priyanka Chopra has often been trolled with tags like 'mom' and 'aunty' for the age difference between her and husband Nick. Addressing the same, Priyanka had said, "I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it."