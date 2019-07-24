One of the most talented actresses on the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona Chakravarti, has revealed that she used to smoke a lot, but quit smoking two years ago. Sumona took to Instagram to share the story of why and how she quit smoking.

Sumona revealed that a friend made her quit smoking and she has never touched a cigarette since. She also added that she can't stay in the same room where people smoke anymore.

"2 Years Ago! the week following a dear friend's bday... I QUIT. Simply went cold turkey. No nicotine patch, no vape. Nothing. Haven't touched since then. Was it difficult, hell yeah. But now my body rejects smoke. Can't stand in a room where ppl are smoking anymore, wrote Sumona.

"It is so hard to leave-Until you leave. And then it is the easiest goddamned thing in the world - John Green. Why am I sharing this? Because being an actor is a part of my life. People follow us. Like us. Love us. Criticise us. Admire us. Hopefully with this i can inspire a few. The most important reminder being we are all flawed human beings which is quite non existent on social media. So here's a small dose of reality," she added.

A picture of Sumona Chakravarti smoking back-stage on the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show had gone viral. The actress was heavily trolled and criticised for the picture. We all know that smoking is injurious to health and Sumona's decision to quit indeed is a good one.

Before being a part of Kapil's show, Sumona was seen in Bade Achche Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se.