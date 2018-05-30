Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra has been honoured with the Sridevi Excellence Award at the recently concluded Jharkhand International Film Festival Awards 2018. While director Mahesh Bhatt presented the award, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra received it on behalf of her.

Priyanka was among the first Bollywood celebrities to tweet about Sridevi's death after the news broke. She also wrote an emotional letter for the late superstar in TIME Magazine.

She wrote, "Her family was her life. She left me feeling warm and fuzzy, and with a promise to meet again. But angels don't pass on. They just shine brighter in another realm—so I will always look out for her in the sky. Thank you for the magic, Sri ma'am. Forever your fan,"

On the work front, Priyanka will be soon seen with Salman Khan in Bharat. The actors will be reuniting to do a film after 10 years. The film also stars Tabu and Disha Patani. Bharat is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is set to release on Eid, 2019. The film is a Hindi adaptation of a Korean film Ode To My Father.

Talking about movies that she will be doing, the actress told an international magazine, "I've finished up two films: A Kid Like Jake, which comes out in June. And isn't it Romantic? Which comes out Valentine's Day 2019. I play a spoiled rich woman who is a yoga guru, which is not a thing. [Bharat] is the Indian movie I signed this year. It's the quintessential Bollywood movie, which I haven't done in many years. A lot of them were dramatic and thematic. This one's going to be out and out entertainment. I'm excited! I haven't been back to do a movie in two or three years now."

Priyanka was busy with her American TV series Quantico and other Hollywood film projects. She was last seen in Jai Gangaajal and she also made her debut in Hollywood with Baywatch.