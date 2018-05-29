Actor Aasif Sheikh, who is popularly known as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra from the television show "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!", will be seen starring in the upcoming film "Bharat".

A post on the official Twitter page of the film read: "Ace comedian Aasif Sheikh from popular TV serial 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!' to work with Salman Khan after 12 years.

Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat'."

Aasif and Salman have previously worked together in films like "Karan Arjun", "Bandhan", "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya" and "Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa". The two were last seen together in the 2006 film "Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar".

"Bharat" also stars Priyanka Chopra, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in key roles.

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. This will be Zafar's third outing with the "Dabangg" actor, with whom he has worked in blockbusters "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai".

"Bharat" is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film "Ode To My Father". It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

"Bharat" is slated for an Eid release in 2019.