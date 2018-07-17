Priyanka Chopra is already in the birthday spirit. The Quantico star turns 36 on July 18 but she has begun her birthday celebrations a couple of days in advance.

The "Isn't It Romantic" star was spotted joining Nick's brothers Joe and Kevin. Joe Jonas' fiancé aka Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner was also present at the location. The group came together at the 34 Mayfair in London for their dinner date, E! News reports.

For her dinner rendezvous, the actress drew inspiration from her dear friend and royal family member Meghan Markle's wardrobe. The actress wore a blue and white striped dress and white heels. The dress evoked memories of the Duchess of Sussex's Wimbledon outfit that she had worn over the weekend.

It comes as no surprise that the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star is celebrating her birthday with the Jonas Brothers. The couple has been spending time with each other's family. Nick took Priyanka to his cousin's wedding whereas PeeCee introduced the Jealous singer to her family and friends. She even took him to her family vacation spot when he was in India.

It has previously been reported that Nick is madly in love with Priyanka. And considering that it is her birthday, the American singer has something special planned for his lady love.

"Nick has apparently made special plans for a quick getaway to one of Priyanka Chopra's favourite beach destinations. He's already made the bookings, but no one knows of the destination yet," a source told DNA. "The actress has taken a few days off from her schedule to be with him," the insider added. Awww! That's super sweet!

The actress recently wrapped the filming of "Isn't It Romantic" in New York. The movie stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam Devine along with Priyanka. A few recent pictures show Priyanka bringing her Bollywood dancing skills to the streets of New York.

In photos, Priyanka is seen having the time of her life while she dances with Hemsworth and Devine.

Check out the photos of Priyanka dancing in New York and her date with the Jonas brothers here: