Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan are not new to the onscreen parenthood concept. While Priyanka Chopra played the mother of twins in Mary Kom and is speculated to play a mother in her upcoming Hollywood movie A Kid like Jake, Abhishek played daddy to his papa Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B in Paa.

However, the two actors haven't appeared as a married couple with kids. It is happening for the first time with Margarita with a Straw director Shonali Bose's next film. The director is making a movie on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who changed several lives. The Dostana-Bluffmaster co-stars are reportedly on board and will be playing the parents of the protagonist. Also, Bose seems to have found her Aisha in Dangal star Zaira Wasim.

Zaira has given her nod to the script, Mumbai Mirror learned from a source.

"Zaira really liked the script and has given her nod to the project. Shonali is currently busy with the pre-production and is hoping to start shooting by the middle of this year in Mumbai. Priyanka and Abhishek will play parents to Zaira's character."

For the uninitiated, Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. Despite her medical condition, she lived her life to the fullest and went on to release a book titled My Little Epiphanies. At the age of 15, she was delivering motivational speeches and hosting talks for groups.

She was named an INK Fellow following her speeches in the 2011 and 2013 INK Conferences. She was also a speaker at TEDx Pune in 2013. Unfortunately, Aisha breathed her last on January 24, 2015, at the age of 18.

Previously, a source told the publication that Shonali approached Bachchan junior with the idea when he was filming Manmarziyan. "He liked it and she will be giving him the final narration soon," a report from April shared. "Meanwhile, Shonali is working on the script and hopes to start shooting by the year-end," the source added.