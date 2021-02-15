Kannada TV actress Priyanka Chincholi got engaged to beau Rakesh Kumar on Sunday, 14 February, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The engagement largely went unnoticed due to high-profile weddings of DK Shivakumar's daughter with former Chief Minister SM Krishna and actors Milana Nagaraj and Darling Krishna.

An Intimate Event

In an intimate event, Priyanka Chincholi exchanged rings with Rakesh Kumar. The event was attended by family members and close friends of the couple. For the special occasion, the actress wore yellow saree, while the boy sported white traditional attire. However, many celebrities graced the engagement party in the evening.

Before the engagement, the actress, who plays the lead in Manasaare serial aired on Udaya TV, has claimed that she is enjoying the current phase of her life. The actor had said that her husband-to is very supportive and encourages her in everything that she does even though he is not from showbiz.

"Everything is happening so swiftly in my life. I am actually taking time to realise what's going on. It is a kind of a different feel to experience in life. Of course, it is once in a lifetime moment and I want it to be the best moment." she had told The Times of India. The wedding date is yet to be announced.

High-profile Weddings Garner all the Attention

The KPCC President DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya tied the knot with Amartya Hegde, grandson of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna and son of late Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddharatha.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former CM Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh, actors like Puneeth Rajkumar, Riteish Deshmukh and many others graced the occasion. The wedding was held at an upscale hotel in Bengaluru.

Darling Krishna Marries Milana Nagaraj

Love Mocktail couple Darling Krishna married his long-time girlfriend Milana Nagaraj on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The wedding and reception were graced by some of the big names from Sandalwood that includes Shivaraj Kumar.