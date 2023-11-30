Tamil actress Priyanka Arul Mohan is making significant strides in Tollywood with two major film signings - 'OG' alongside superstar Pawan Kalyan and 'Saripoda Sanivaram' with popular actor Nani. Sources reveal that the actress, having established herself in the Tamil film industry with blockbusters like 'Doctor' and 'Don,' is now strategically leveraging these Telugu projects to solidify her presence in the industry.

A source mentions, "Priyanka aims to reclaim her glory in Tollywood, considering her previous stint in Telugu films didn't generate much excitement. The industry often prioritizes actresses with a track record of hits, and these projects are crucial for her to secure more substantial roles alongside superstars."

Having already showcased her acting prowess in Tamil cinema alongside stars like Suriya and Siva Karthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan is eagerly anticipating the release of 'Captain Miller' with Dhanush. The source predicts that her collaboration with Pawan Kalyan will receive high praise, positioning her well in the Telugu film landscape.

Interestingly, Priyanka has previously worked with Nani in the Telugu film 'Gang Leader.' Their reunion for another multi-crore project underscores the confidence filmmakers have in her talent and appeal. "Before her Tamil film commitments took precedence, Priyanka also shared the screen with Sharwanand in 'Sreekaram,'" the source adds.

Hailing from a Tamil Brahmin family, Priyanka Arul Mohan made her initial mark in the entertainment industry with the Kannada film 'Ondhu Kadha Hella.' As she diversifies her projects, 'Captain Miller' is anticipated to bridge her closer to Telugu film audiences, marking a strategic move in her career trajectory.