There's no doubt that Nani stands out as one of the most in-demand actors in the Telugu film industry today, showcasing his remarkable acting skills time and again. His impressive performances have solidified his position in the industry.

For those who might not be aware, Nani's upcoming film is "Hi Nanna," in which he stars alongside Mrunal Thakur. During the film's teaser launch event, Nani faced some challenging and even intrusive questions from reporters, and he responded with grace.

Query About Kissing Scenes in Nani's Films

At the pre-release event for Nani's latest film, "Hi Nanna," a reporter posed an uncomfortable question to the actor regarding the kissing scenes in his movies. The reporter inquired whether the inclusion of such scenes is a necessity dictated by the script or if Nani personally requests the director to include them.

In response, Nani maintained his composure and graciously clarified that not all of his films feature kissing scenes. The "Jersey" actor explained that movies like "Ante Sundaraniki" and "Dasara" do not include any kissing scenes. He emphasized that when the script calls for such a scene, he fulfills it, remaining committed to the director's vision, as it's not his personal preference.

Nani candidly admitted that after filming a kissing scene, he sometimes ends up in disagreements with his wife at home. Nevertheless, he emphasized that he is merely adhering to the director's creative vision. In essence, Nani provided a respectful response to the reporter's rather awkward question. For context, the "Hi Nanna" teaser did feature kissing scenes between Nani and his co-star, Mrunal Thakur.

"Hi Nanna" presents the fresh pairing of Nani and Mrunal Thakur, and from the teaser, it's evident that these talented actors share fantastic chemistry in what promises to be an emotionally stirring film. Directed by Shouryuv, "Hi Nanna" marks Mrunal Thakur's second Telugu film following the massive success of "Sita Ramam."