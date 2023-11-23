Jana Sena carries Sanatana Dharma, socialism together: Pawan Kalyan

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said that Jana Sena Party (JSP) is moving forward with both Sanatana Dharma and socialism side by side.

He claims to have learnt this from Telangana's revolutionary poet Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu, who penned the famous poem 'Naa Telangana Koti Ratnaala Veena (My Telangana is like a Veena decked with one crore diamonds).

The JSP leader was addressing a public meeting as part of the election campaign in support of JSP-BJP candidates at Kothagudem in undivided Khammam district.

JSP, which had an electoral alliance with the Left parties in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, is contesting upcoming elections in Telangana in alliance with the BJP.

Pawan Kalyan defended his stand saying Dasaathi is his inspiration. He said that both the ideologies can be carried side by side.

"Many people say we don't understand your ism. I say to them that my ism is humanism," he said.

Out of 119 Assembly seats in Telangana JSP is contesting eight seats, four of them in undivided Khammam district, a region with history of Communist influence.

Pawan Kalyan reiterated that he draws inspiration from Telangana movement to fight 'goondas' in Andhra Pradesh.

He said he decided to support BJP as he wanted Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister for another term. He said he was also impressed by the BJP's promise to make someone from backward classes as the chief minister if voted to power in Telangana.

"BCs are 50 per cent of the population. A BC should become the chief minister," he said.

The actor-politician said JSP waited for one decade to make its debut in electoral politics in Telangana out of respect for parties like TRS, BJP, Congress and the Left who fought for Telangana state.

Stating that the state was formed after the sacrifice of 1,200 youths and with a lot of expectations by the youth, he observed that those expectations were yet to be fulfilled.

The JSP leader alleged that there was massive corruption since 2004 and it was hoped that in the new state this will be checked but the same mistakes were being repeated. He stated that the JSP will stand by the youth who want to fight against corruption.

In a veiled criticism of BRS, he said the government failed to adhere to the job calendar while the question paper leak in the recruitment exams led to suicides of many unemployed youth.

He also found fault with 'Hyderabad-centric development' and said development should take place in every district and every village and youth should get jobs.

(With inputs from IANS)