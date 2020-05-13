Priyamani has said that she is open to act in Bollywood movies if good offers come her way. The actress, who entered the Hindi film industry with a special song in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chennai Express, has stated that she is keen on expanding her career in the B-town.

I always look forward to expanding my career

"It would be interesting to explore an opportunity if Hindi filmmakers think I can fit into any character in a film. I always look forward to expanding my career in the Hindi industry but (I am) certainly not rushing. So far, whatever work that I have done, on web shows and a film, I am very satisfied to be part of such stories," the IANS quoted her as saying.

Priyamani's Career

Priyamani started her career in the Telugu film industry. In a matter of time, she worked in Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil film industries. For her brilliant performance in Tamil film Paruthiveeran, she won the National Award for the Best Actress.

Yamadonga, Golimaar, Raam, Only Vishnuvardhana and Raktha Charitra are the some of her popular movies. She has worked with most of the leading stars of South India

In the last couple of years, Priyamani has kept herself busy with television assignments. Also, she made her web series debut with The Family Man. At present, she is working on a few movies that include Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

Lockdown Break

Meanwhile, Priyamani is enjoying her break that she has got due to the lockdown. Speaking with The Times of India, she has confessed that this is the longest break that she has taken since she got foothold film industry.

"Listen, I am shifting now between one room to another. (Laughs) It has to be one of the longest times since I got into the industry that I have been away from work. Back when I had joined the industry in 2002 there was an 11-month gap. I was just at home and didn't know what to do. I was a novice then and we didn't have the many avenues that we do now. In a way, I am happy that technology has taken over and we are able to while away time. This is also a boon, to be with family. But I am missing work and I am waiting to get back to it. I am waiting for the situation to change to jump in right away," she is quoted as saying.